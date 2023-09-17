UK continuing to press Iran on oppression of women – Cleverly

Mahsa Amini anniversary event

The UK is continuing pressure on Iran over the treatment of women, the Foreign Secretary has insisted a year on from the death of student Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died in police custody in Tehran on September 16, 2022, three days after being jailed for not wearing her mandatory headscarf correctly.

Iranian officials claimed she suffered a heart attack in her cell.

Her death sparked major protests in Iran, attracting international attention to the struggles of Iranian women and piling pressure on the country’s regime.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Government has made clear it rejects Iran’s ‘oppression of women’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

The anniversary was marked by protests in London and around the world.

Speaking to Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, James Cleverly said the UK had taken action and sanctioned key Iranian figures.

“We have taken direct action in relation to the individuals and institutions that have been involved in oppressing women in Iran,” he said.

“We have to understand that with a regime like the one in Tehran, we don’t have the traditional international diplomatic levers that we might have with other governments.