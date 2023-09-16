UK ticket-holder claims share of £47m EuroMillions jackpot

EuroMillions tickets

A UK ticket-holder has made a claim for a share of the EuroMillions jackpot in Friday’s draw, Camelot said.

They have won a £23,631,994.90 share of the £47 million jackpot prize, with the other winning ticket purchased in Austria.

The claim will now go through the process of validation, before the prize is paid.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“This win makes it six lucky UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.