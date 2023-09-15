Trio remanded into custody charged with 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s murder

Sara Sharif

The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been remanded into custody by a district judge after being charged with the 10-year-old’s murder.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Beinash Batool, 29, and Faisal Malik, 28, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday evening.

The defendants, who spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses, have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They did not enter any pleas.

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body at a property in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.