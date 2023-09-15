Harry celebrates birthday in Germany with schnitzel and sausage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke of Sussex has spent his birthday cheering on Invictus Games competitors after a night celebrating at a traditional German restaurant.

Meghan and Harry posed for a picture in the Dusseldorf diner on Thursday ahead of the duke’s 39th birthday and were described as “very likeable people” by their hosts.

The couple and their entourage dined on classic German dishes such as wiener schnitzel and blood sausage, washed down with beer brewed by the restaurant Brauerei Schumacher.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch sitting volleyball at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Harry, born on September 15 1984, was pictured arriving at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Friday with his wife to watch a seated volleyball match and joked and laughed with spectators.

The couple posed for a picture with the Polish seated volleyball team and at the end of one match the duke gave his wife a hug.

During their night out Harry and Meghan were reportedly joined by staff from their Archewell foundation and posed for a picture with restaurant workers after a birthday cake was brought to the table.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met fans outside an Invictus Games venue (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Brauerei Schumacher posted the image on its Instagram site with the message: “So proud! Impressed by very friendly people.