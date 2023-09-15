Around 3,000 jobs at risk at steelworks despite £500m Government funding

Tata Steel job losses

The Government is to pump up to £500 million into Britain’s biggest steelworks as part of plans to produce “greener” steel but as many as 3,000 workers are set to lose their jobs.

Tata, the Indian conglomerate that owns the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales, will use the funding to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity.

The firm, which employs around 8,000 people across the UK, will also invest around £750 million into the project.

However, the company cautioned on Friday that the plans will lead to consultations over a “deep potential restructuring”.

In a separate statement, the department for business and trade said the deal will only safeguard around 5,000 jobs out of Tata’s total workforce.

The £1.25 billion furnaces are expected to be up and running within three years of getting regulatory and planning approvals.