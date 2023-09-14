More steps needed to protect against Chinese ‘interference’, Government concedes

UK and Chinese flags

The Government has conceded that “some Chinese action crosses the line from influence to interference” and that more steps are necessary to protect UK interests.

Ministers published their response to a landmark report on China by Parliament’s spy agency watchdog, after a week in which reports swirled of possible Chinese espionage in Westminster.

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) warned in its July report that Britain’s response to the security threat posed by Beijing was “completely inadequate” and that Chinese intelligence targets the UK “prolifically and aggressively”.

The Government acknowledged that more investment is needed to ensure the UK has the resources it needs to respond to the “long-term” challenge that China poses.

It also recognised that Chinese recruitment schemes have tried to “headhunt” British nationals in “key positions with sensitive knowledge and experience” including from Government and the military.

Beijing has sought to recruit former political figures into lucrative roles in Chinese companies in its efforts to strengthen its influence, the ICS report found, even pointing to a “revolving door between the Government and certain Chinese companies”.

In their response, ministers said: “The Government recognises that Chinese recruitment schemes have tried to headhunt British and allied nationals in key positions and with sensitive knowledge and experience, including from Government, military, industry and wider society.

“As the committee notes, there is more work to be done.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describes China as a ‘challenge’ rather than a threat (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak has faced pressure to toughen his stance towards Beijing after he arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China.

The arrest under the Official Secrets Act led to the Prime Minister confronting Chinese premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India om Sunday over “unacceptable” interference in democracy.

It also emerged this week that the Conservative Party dropped two potential candidates to become MPs after MI5 warned they could be Chinese spies.

During the Tory leadership contest last year, Mr Sunak described China as the “biggest long-term threat to Britain” but official language used since he took office has been softer, with the integrated review of foreign and defence policy calling it an “epoch-defining challenge”.

In his response to the ICS report, the Prime Minister said: “It remains an absolute priority for the Government to take all necessary steps to protect the United Kingdom from any foreign state activity which seeks to undermine our national security, prosperity and democratic values.