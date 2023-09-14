Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 after ‘aggressive’ brain cancer diagnosis

Maddy Anholt

Comedian and actor Maddy Anholt has died aged 35 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The BBC Radio 4 star, who was also a campaigner against domestic abuse, learned of her condition after the birth of her daughter last year, according to her family.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said the charity was “devastated” as she confirmed the death of their ambassador.

Anholt had appeared on ITV’s comedy series The Emily Atack Show and the broadcaster’s This Morning programme and BBC Three’s comedy Sunny D.

We are devastated at the news of the death of our Ambassador Maddy Anholt, who passed away yesterday aged 35. Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid.https://t.co/b42wxuuBOP — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 14, 2023

She also had her own BBC Radio comedy series about a failing vape cafe, set in Dundee, Scotland, called No Smoke, in 2017.

In 2015 she took her one-woman comedy Diary Of A Dating Addict to the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Soho Theatre.

Announcing her death on Just Giving, the Anholt family wrote: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35.

“You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.

Maddy's family are asking everyone to light a candle at 6pm on Saturday to remember Maddy ?https://t.co/t2StPtgKso — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 14, 2023

“She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.”

Anholt wrote the handbook How To Leave Your Psychopath, which looks at coercive control and abusive relationships, last year and was set to follow it up with Red Flags in 2024.

Ms Nazeer said: “Maddy worked closely with us as she wrote her book about unhealthy relationships, and her passion was to raise awareness of abuse amongst younger people, which she did by working with us on our Love Respect website and through her comedy and writing.

“Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid.

“She wanted to help so that other young women would not experience controlling relationships, and in her memory we will strive to continue this important work.