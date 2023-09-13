King to visit village which tackled economic issues

The King

The King is to visit the highest village in highland Scotland which has been working to reverse economic problems.

Charles, who is on his summer break at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, will visit Tomintoul in the Cairngorms National Park and will be welcomed by primary school children and community stalwarts.

The settlement dates from the 1750s, and now has 750 villagers after the community worked to address socio-economic problems including lack of development, an ageing population, and unaffordable housing.

In 2012, the community had less than 400 villagers and faced multiple hospitality businesses closing, but rallied to address the issues.

The King will visit Tomintoul (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As a result it formed the Glenlivet Development Trust, which instigated a £3.3 million energy-efficient housing development, the Auld School Close, on the site of a derelict school.

The Development Trust bought the land and now 12 affordable energy-efficient homes are being built, which Charles will visit.

It also bought a former museum and turned it into the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre, where Charles will be shown a coat believed to have belonged to a Customs Officer in the 1820s during the era of whisky smuggling.

The centre also houses the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Community Larder, which operates as a food bank.