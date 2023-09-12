Chelsea Pensioner enjoys surprise flight in Second World War Spitfire

UK NewsPublished:

Chelsea Pensioner Mike Smith flew in the rear of one of two Second World War Spitfires flying over Sussex during an event for military veterans.

A Chelsea Pensioner enjoyed a surprise flight in a Spitfire during an event for military veterans.

Pensioner Mike Smith flew in the rear of one of two Second World War Spitfires flying over Sussex after taking off from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar.

The surprise flight was part of an event organised by Taxi Charity for Military Veterans for 20 men who had fought in the Second World War.

Chelsea Pensioner Mike Smith in the rear of one of two Spitfires flying over Beachy Head in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of Chelsea Pensioners in front of two Spitfires before they took off (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mike Smith in the rear of a Spitfire after flying over Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The veterans were treated to a performance from the D-Day Darlings choir and a light buffet lunch before watching the two historic warplanes take to the skies.

Mr Smith was joined in the air by businessman Johnny Gallagher, one of the charity’s ambassadors, who covered the cost of the event.

WWII veterans in front of two Spitfires at Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar, Biggin Hill, Westerham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mike Smith in the rear of a Spitfire (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mike Smith (right) with pilot Jon Cooke after flying over Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
One of two Spitfires flying over Biggin Hill, Westerham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
WWII veterans in front of two Spitfires before they took off (Gareth Fuller/PA)
