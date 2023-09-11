All Wilko shops to close with 9,100 job losses, administrators confirm

A Wilko store

Another 9,100 people who work for failed retailer Wilko will be made redundant, administrators confirmed on Monday after talks to save hundreds of shops fell apart.

Administrators at PwC said that the rest of Wilko’s shops would close by early October, with staff there losing their jobs.

The company’s two warehouses will also close and most of the activities at its support centre will cease, PwC said.

It said that “extensive efforts” had failed to produce a deal which would save any “significant part” of the Wilko operations.

Staff at 124 stores were on Monday informed that those sites will close on or before Thursday September 21.

The dates when the remaining 222 shops will close will be announced later, PwC said.