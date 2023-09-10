Daniel Khalife charged with escaping Wandsworth prison

Daniel Khalife

Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The former soldier was arrested at 10.41am on Saturday on a canal towpath in west London after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothed counter terrorism officer.

His capture followed a mass land and air search over four days.

The 21-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.