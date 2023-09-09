Daniel Khalife arrested on fourth day of manhunt after prison escape

Daniel Khalife

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, and is now in police custody, the force said.

It added: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife, and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

Officers had been searching the district earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area.