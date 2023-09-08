Terror suspect’s prison escape ‘clearly pre-planned’ – Met boss

Daniel Abed Khalife

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape from prison was “clearly pre-planned” and “it is a question” whether it was an inside job, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley branded it “extremely concerning” that the 21-year-old, who was able to sneak out of HMP Wandsworth in south west London on Wednesday, was “on the loose”.

His comments come as the force confirmed officers had overnight been searching Richmond Park – just miles from the jail – as part of the nationwide manhunt.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley discussed the case on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Khalife, an ex-soldier who was awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK, was discharged from the Army in May.

He is believed to have escaped by strapping himself on to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

Sir Mark told LBC: “It is clearly pre-planned, the fact that he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon.”

A prison escape is “unlikely to be something you do on the spur of the moment”, he added.

The Met chief did not rule out the escape being an “inside job” when asked if police were looking at that possibility.