Radiographers to walk out across England in action over pay

Radiography image of lungs

Radiographers across England are to take fresh strike action in their long-running dispute with the Government over pay.

Members of the Society of Radiographers (SoR) will walk out for 24 hours from 8am on October 3, alongside junior doctors and consultants who are also striking over pay.

The strikes will coincide with the Conservative party’s annual conference in Manchester.

The SoR said talks with the Government earlier this month had broken down.

Thousands of members of the SoR voted in favour of strike action earlier this summer, and held a 48-hour strike at the end of July.

Dean Rogers, the society’s director of industrial strategy, said: “The Government’s plans to open new community diagnostic centres and to cut cancer waiting lists all rely on having a strong radiography workforce – which means recruiting and retaining more radiographers.

“In addition to asking for a pay increase, we proposed offering either golden handshakes for new radiographers or a reduced working week for the entire profession – both aimed at improving working conditions for the profession.

“But ministers rejected our proposals outright, refusing even to discuss ways to make the profession more attractive to its current workforce or to new recruits.

“Nothing in the discussion gave us confidence that the Government would be willing to move from its current position.

“We didn’t want to find ourselves back here again, but, with regret, we feel we have no choice but to take further strike action.”

One million patients are currently waiting to be seen by a radiographer, often delaying vital diagnosis and treatment for months, said the SoR.

Mr Rogers said: “Taking strike action is never an easy decision. This is especially true for radiography professionals, who dedicate themselves to providing the best possible care for patients – despite working long hours for pay that has been falling behind average wages for years.

“The Government agreed to support a 6.5% pay increase for other public-sector workers. This only highlights how inadequate and unfair the NHS 5% deal is.

“Radiography professionals should be offered a 6.% to 7% increase, in line with other public servants.

“This means making a commitment to ensure pay restoration and provide more for the radiography workforce without delay.”