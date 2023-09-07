Prince of Wales kissed by Gazza during visit to Pret

Prince of Wales Homewards initiative

Former footballer Paul Gascoigne gave the Prince of Wales a kiss on the cheek after the pair met in a Pret A Manger in Bournemouth.

William visited the branch in Bournemouth town centre on Thursday to discuss its plans to expand The Pret Foundation’s programme to help 500 people experiencing homelessness get jobs at Pret shops around the country.

The chain made the commitment as part of its work with William’s Homewards initiative – the prince’s ambitious five-year project to end homelessness in six locations.

Bournemouth is one of Homewards’ six flagship locations, which also include Christchurch and Poole.

While in the shop, William was joined by Gascoigne, better known as Gazza.

The pair spoke for a couple of minutes as a crowd gathered around them.

The former England international then shook William’s hand before kissing him on the cheek.

After meeting the footballer, William said it had been a “very interesting morning”.

“We even bumped into Gazza, he popped into (Pret),” he said.

“It’s been a very interesting morning.”

Bournemouth is one of Homewards’ six flagship locations, which also include Christchurch and Poole.

Members of the Pret Foundation were among several national and local business representatives who joined William for a roundtable meeting about how companies can help tackle homelessness.