Sunak closing in on announcing UK rejoining EU’s Horizon science programme

Sources said the Prime Minister has given the green light for a deal to be finalised.

Rishi Sunak appears set to announce that the UK will rejoin the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme.

Sources familiar with the negotiations between the two sides said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has given the go-ahead for a deal to be finalised.

The level of compensation for the UK being frozen out of the scheme during a tit-for-tat retaliation in a post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland is still thought to be an issue.

A deal could be announced within days, as first reported by Bloomberg.

