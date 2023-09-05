Wilko to cut 1,332 more jobs and shut 52 stores next week

Wilko

Administrators for Wilko have announced 1,332 further job cuts at the stricken high street retailer.

The GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 Wilko workers, said it has been informed that 1,016 jobs will be axed across 52 Wilko stores.

It added that 24 of these sites will close on Tuesday September 12, and the remaining 28 will be closed two days later.

B&M has agreed to buy up to 51 Wilko shops (B&M/PA)

Meanwhile, there will be a further 299 redundancies across two warehouse sites in Worksop and Newark.

There will be a further 17 redundancies affecting support centre staff working on Wilko’s digital operations.

These redundancies are in addition to the 269 announced last week.