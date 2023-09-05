Second man charged with murder after fatal car crash

Falkirk Sheriff Court

A second man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 27-year-old woman in a car crash in Falkirk.

Amy Rose Wilson, 27, died following a two-vehicle collision on the town’s New Carron Road on July 29 at about 6.10pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Davidson faced 10 charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 30-year-old, from London, did not enter any plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

It comes after two men appeared in court on Friday in connection with the incident.

Andrew Gregoire, 27, who was arrested in London, made no plea or declaration to 12 charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Steven Hornsby, 53, who was arrested in Essex, also made no plea or declaration to charges of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.