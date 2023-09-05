By-election challenge for Rishi Sunak next month in Nadine Dorries’ seat

Nadine Dorries

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s next by-election test has been set for October 19 as the Conservatives try to defend the Mid Bedfordshire seat vacated by Nadine Dorries.

The timing of the vote set by Central Bedfordshire Council means that the result will not have an impact on the Conservative party conference, which is being held at the start of that month.

Former culture secretary Ms Dorries was elected five times in the historically safe seat since 2005, each time with a very comfortable majority.