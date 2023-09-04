Man dies following weekend stabbing in Co Tyrone

Police Stock

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man who was stabbed in Co Tyrone at the weekend.

Conor Browne, 28, from the Strabane area, was attacked outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg on Saturday.

He later died from his injuries.

Prior to Mr Browne’s death, police had made three arrests in the investigation.

Two men, aged 27 and 28 years, remained in police custody on Monday evening.

A 27-year-old man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A police spokesperson issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23,” they said.

Castlederg Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Caislean na Deirge Naomh Eoghan expressed its sadness in a social media post.

It described Mr Brown as a “hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man”.