Former whip Chris Pincher loses appeal against eight-week Commons suspension

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Tory MP faces the sanction following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a London club in a scandal that hastened Boris Johnson’s downfall.

Chris Pincher
Chris Pincher

Tory former whip Chris Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension from the Commons following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year.

The suspension exceeds the 10-day threshold that would trigger a recall petition in his Tamworth seat, which could pave the way for a by-election.

The Commons Standards Committee in July recommended a lengthy suspension for Mr Pincher after it found the MP’s conduct last summer was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

Tamworth: general election results since 1997
(PA Graphics)

Boris Johnson’s handling of the row over his former chief whip was the final nail in the coffin of his premiership, triggering his resignation last year after an exodus of ministers from his administration.

Mr Pincher, who remains MP for Tamworth, lodged an appeal against the committee’s findings arguing it was disproportionate.

However, Parliament’s watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), on Monday dismissed his appeal and upheld the Standards Committee’s recommended sanction.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News