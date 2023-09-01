Investigation launched after details of three officers posted on bus shelter

PSNI data breach

Police in Northern Ireland have said a poster with details of three serving officers was placed on a bus shelter in Co Londonderry.

An investigation has been launched into the incident in Chapel Road in Dungiven on Thursday.

It follows a major data breach last month where the details of around 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly released online.

We are aware that a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday 31 August: https://t.co/IHUUW5fGri pic.twitter.com/wbJG5AwNiu — Police Causeway Coast and Glens (@PSNICCGDistrict) September 1, 2023

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff including the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in was released in the data breach.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.

Just earlier this year Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times at a leisure facility in Co Tyrone.

Police officers and their representative organisations have spoken out in recent weeks over concern for their safety.