UK Music chief Jamie Njoku-Goodwin appointed as PM’s director of strategy

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin is to step down from his role after three years to become Rishi Sunak’s new director of strategy.

Mr Njoku-Goodwin has been at the helm of the trade body, which represents the collective interests of the UK music industry, since September 2020 and helped steer the sector through the pandemic.

He has previously held a number of roles within Government, including acting as an adviser to former minister Matt Hancock and at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Njoku-Goodwin said: “The UK music industry is one of this country’s great national assets and it’s been a privilege to represent it for the past three years.

“Leading UK Music through what was the toughest of times for our sector during the pandemic, when the music industry faced an existential struggle, has been an immense honour.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Jamie Njoku-Goodwin as his director of strategy (Lucy North/PA)

“I’m delighted our sector is in much better shape now to take on the challenges and opportunities it faces in the future.

“I would like to thank (chairman) Tom Watson, the UK Music board and the fantastic team at UK Music for all their hard work and dedication. And also the countless people across the sector who have been so supportive of me over the past three years.

“I wish UK Music every success for the future, and hope policymakers continue to give it the support it needs and deserves.”

Throughout his tenure, Mr Njoku-Goodwin helped secure financial support for the sector during the pandemic and aided the safe return of live music after the end of lockdown.

He also played a key role in drawing up the new National Plan For Music Education and boosted UK Music’s work on diversity and inclusion.

More recently, he has co-ordinated the sector’s response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, stressing the need for effective copyright protection.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin joined UK Music in September 2020 (UK Music/Joanna Dudderidge/PA)

Before taking up his role at UK Music, Mr Njoku-Goodwin was a Government special adviser for the DCMS and at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Earlier this year, a number of his messages to Mr Hancock during the pandemic were published by the Daily Telegraph, including texts where he lashed out at former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings.

UK Music chairman Lord Watson praised Mr Njoku-Goodwin for his work at the organisation, saying: “He is a passionate advocate for our sector and has worked tirelessly on behalf of UK Music and our members in our shared determination to grow our industry, create skilled jobs, boost music education and help make the music business an inclusive and welcoming place to work.

“Over his three years Jamie has been a stellar success and I can fully understand why the Prime Minister would want him in a very senior Downing Street role. I’m sure he will deploy his considerable skills for the country in the same way he has for the music industry.

“We wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to seeing him ensure the Government supports our world-leading UK music industry just as strongly as he has done.

“On a personal note, I’d like to thank Jamie for his friendship, advice and most importantly his very impressive piano playing. We will all miss him, but know he will make a difference in his new role.”

The organisation’s deputy chief executive, Tom Kiehl, will act as interim chief executive following Mr Njoku-Goodwin’s departure.