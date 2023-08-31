Anonymous buyer of world’s biggest whisky bottle revealed

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky

The anonymous buyer of the largest bottle of whisky ever created was a world record-breaking aficionado in Vietnam who owns a whisky and cognac collection worth an estimated £158.3 million, it has been revealed.

Businessman Viet Nguyen Dinh Tuan added the 5ft 11in tall bottle, known as The Intrepid, to his collection in Ho Chi Minh City this week, along with the official Guinness World Records certificate commemorating it as the world’s largest.

Conceived by Daniel Monk of Cask World and Rosewin Holdings, the 311-litre bottle was filled with 32-year-old Macallan single malt Scotch and bottled on behalf of Mr Monk at Duncan Taylor’s in Huntly before being auctioned at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh for more than £1 million last year.

It was named The Intrepid in honour of the drive and achievements of 11 of the world’s most pioneering explorers who are featured on the bottle, including Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Dr Geoff Wilson, Karen Darke, Olly Hicks and Jamie Ramsay.

A seasoned investor in rare spirits, Mr Viet is celebrated for his three decades-long passion for seeking out the world’s rarest, oldest and most exquisite cognac and whisky bottles.

The Intrepid’s new home sees it join treasures including the world’s only complete Macallan Fine & Rare series, the world’s largest bottle of cognac, the world’s oldest bottle of whisky – believed to be almost 150 years old – and many other rare and highly valuable whisky bottles and cognacs.

Mr Viet said: “I’ve been spending my spare time collecting these bottles for decades. The history and traditions of whisky-making give each one its rarity, and that’s the value I see in each bottle.

“I was enticed to acquire The Intrepid for three main reasons: the fact it’s the World’s Biggest Bottle, it contains Macallan and because I was inspired by the record-breaking achievements of the 11 explorers depicted on the bottle’s label.”

Mr Monk said: “Going into Mr Viet’s hallowed whisky collection was an unforgettable experience, it’s truly a whisky and cognac enthusiast’s paradise.

“It was a dream come true to see The Intrepid proudly displayed and added to the whisky war chest of such a knowledgeable and passionate collector.

“He is preserving whisky history. We were honoured to be Mr Viet’s guests and to see his remarkable collection at first-hand.”

As well as presenting Mr Viet with the Guinness World Records certificate, Mr Monk also offered the new owner of The Intrepid an impressive piece of quirky artwork he had commissioned to depict the project journey.