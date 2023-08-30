Police release CCTV of Aston Villa coach bricking

Burnley home ground Turf Moor

Police investigating the bricking of the Aston Villa team bus have released CCTV footage of the incident.

The footage shows the moment a brick was thrown at the Premier League team’s bus as it left Burnley following the away game victory on Sunday.

Damage was caused to the team bus and, although no one was injured police, warned the incident could have caused serious injury or death.

Police want to identify two men seen on the left of the coach seconds before the incident, shortly before 5.15pm as the vehicle entered the M65 motorway at junction 10.

Officers also appealed for information from anyone in the area at the time or any motorists who have dashcam footage.

Superintendent Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured.

“The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick.

“There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities.

“For this reason we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch.

“We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them.

“The area was busy when incident occurred, with bank holiday traffic and people leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa, and we believe there will be people out there who have not yet spoken to us, who either saw who was responsible or has dashcam showing the men more clearly.

“Whatever information you have please get in touch.”

A man was arrested in relation to the incident but has since been released no further action, having been found not to have been involved.