Man pleads guilty to attempted murder over knife attack on suspected GCHQ worker

Court artist sketch of Joshua Bowles

A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after launching a knife attack on a woman he believed worked at GCHQ.

Joshua Bowles pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to punching and stabbing the woman at a leisure centre some three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s Cheltenham base on March 9.

The 29-year-old was charged with attempted murder, as well as assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm, following an investigation by counter-terror police.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, targeted his victim, who is referred to in charges only by the code number 99230, because he believed she worked at GCHQ and represented the state.

He was armed with two knives when he launched the attack at about 9.15pm as the woman left the leisure centre, in Tommy Taylors Lane, with a friend.