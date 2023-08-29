Sara Sharif’s cause of death ‘not yet ascertained’, inquest hears

Sara Sharif

The cause of death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in her Surrey home, sparking an international manhunt, has not yet been determined, an inquest has heard.

Sara Sharif’s body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking, after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

The precise cause of death is “not yet ascertained” but is likely to be “unnatural”, an inquest opening into her death at Surrey Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Coroner Simon Wickens confirmed Sara was born in Slough, Berkshire, on January 11 2013.

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool (Surrey Police/PA)

He then adjourned inquest proceedings until February 29 2024 to allow Surrey Police to carry out their investigations.

Mr Wickens offered his “sincere condolences” to all those “touched by Sara’s short life”.

Police believe Mr Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Islamabad the day before the youngster’s body was discovered.

The case has sparked a huge manhunt involving detectives from the two countries.

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for information to help them piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle prior to her death.

They widened the timescale of their investigation after the post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.