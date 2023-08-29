Police officer hit by train while helping distressed man on railway tracks dies

Police and railway workers near the scene in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent

A police officer who was hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man on the tracks has died, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark Police Station, sustained serious injuries after he was hit in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on August 24.

The 46-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday, according to the force.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.