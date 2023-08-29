Judge orders children’s return to Ireland after mother’s ‘inexcusable plot’

Royal Courts of Justice

Two children who were at the centre of a parental court fight have left England and returned to Ireland after a judge concluded that their mother had plotted to “abduct” them in breach of their father’s custody rights.

Judge Dexter Dias has explained how the children’s mother had brought them to England from their home in Ireland without the knowledge or consent of their father.

The judge ordered their return after the man took legal action in London.

He concluded that the woman had “acted in a deeply deceitful and manipulative fashion throughout” – starting with an “inexcusable plot” to “abduct the children by deception”.

Judge Dias has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling published online after considering evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court – at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London – earlier this summer.

He said the children had now returned to Ireland with the mother.

The judge, who has not identified the family involved, said the woman had failed in a bid to overturn his return order in the Court of Appeal.

He said the woman had brought the children to England in late 2022.

Their father had asked him to order their return to Ireland.

The judge said their mother had argued against a move back to Ireland and said they would be at “grave risk” of harm if returned.

Judge Dias rejected her arguments and ruled in favour of their father.

“They were brought by their mother without the knowledge or consent of their father,” said Judge Dias.

“The mother has acted in a deeply deceitful and manipulative fashion throughout this case, starting with her inexcusable plot to abduct the children by deception, while enlisting them both in the dishonesty.”