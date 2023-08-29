Inquest into death involving soldiers in 1986 set to resume next year

Francis Bradley

A fresh inquest into the death of a man in an incident involving soldiers in Co Londonderry in 1986 is set to resume next February.

Francis Bradley, 20, was killed in disputed circumstances near Toomebridge in 1986.

At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member. However, his name was later added to the organisation’s “roll of honour”.

In 2010, then attorney general John Larkin KC ordered a fresh inquest into the controversial killing.

The inquest opened in April and heard from a number of witnesses.

It is being heard in modular format, with the opening tranche of evidence that was not considered controversial in the initial hearings before being adjourned.

Work remains ongoing around military witnesses and material from the Ministry of Defence.

A review hearing in Belfast on Tuesday was told it was envisaged it would proceed in February 2024.