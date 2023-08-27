Police escort group from Dominion Theatre following reports of ‘disturbance’

Police Stock

Police officers escorted a group of theatregoers from the Dominion Theatre in London following reports of a “disturbance”.

A video posted to Facebook showed spectators shouting “out” as police officers spoke to individual members of the Saturday evening audience, who were there to see Grease The Musical starring Jason Donovan.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to the theatre at 8.40pm, just over an hour into the show, which starts at 7.30pm every Monday to Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8.40pm on Saturday, August 26 police received reports of two men and two women causing a disturbance at a theatre in Tottenham Court Road, W1.

“Officers attended and the group were escorted from the premises. No arrests. No injuries reported.”

The official Grease The Musical website said Donovan was billed to play the role of Teen Angel on Saturday night.

He shares the role with Peter Andre, who also plays Vince Fontaine and is next due to perform on August 29.