Several homes severely damaged in east London blaze – fire brigade

Bow fire

Several homes have been “severely damaged” following a fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackled the blaze which broke out at a seven-storey business centre, which also has flats, in Fairfield Road, Bow, east London, after 6pm on Friday.

The force said on X, formerly Twitter, that no-one was reported to have been injured in the fire but “a number of homes towards the top of the building have been severely damaged”.

In a statement, the LFB added a large part of the building’s roof and half of the flats on the fifth and sixth floors had also been damaged.

A spokesperson for the brigade said one fire engine remained at the scene on Saturday after crews checked for outstanding hotspots throughout the night.