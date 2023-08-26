Seven-year-old boy praised for dialling 999 after his mother collapsed

Woman and boy posing together

Police officers have called a seven-year-old a “credit to his family” after he dialled 999 to help his mother after she collapsed.

Ronnie-Lee Gray, from Tilbury, Essex, made the call shortly after his mother Becky became unconscious at their home earlier this month, which resulted in an ambulance arriving on the scene quickly.

His mother had been recovering from a surgery and was suffering from low blood pressure, and was tended to by hospital accident and emergency (A&E) staff, who she said kept telling her: “Your son is a very clever boy.”

Ronnie-Lee Gray made a call to 999 after his mother collapsed (Essex Police)

Essex Police’s Force Control Room dealt with the call and arranged for the youngster to visit his local police station to say thank you to him, where he got to check out the team’s quad bikes and meet officers with Thurrock Community Policing Team, who said he showed “maturity far beyond his years”.

Thurrock Engagement Sergeant, Amelia Moore, said: “Ronnie showed maturity far beyond his years in helping his mum that day and clearly avoided a potentially worse outcome.

“It’s only right we thank him in some small way by letting him come and meet his local policing team.

“We were delighted to host Ronnie, he was a real pleasure and a credit to his family.”

Ronnie-Lee Gray was praised by police officers for showing maturity beyond his years when he made the 999 call (Essex Police)

Ronnie’s mother said she is “so proud” of her son for his quick thinking.

“I am extremely proud of my son, and I’m very pleased he’s getting this recognition for what he did,” she said.

“There’s not a lot of people of that age who would know to do that and to act in the way he did.

“For him to be able to ring up 999 and give his full details and stay calm, it’s amazing.”

Ronnie-Lee Gray’s mother said she was proud of him for his quick thinking (Essex Police)

She added that a similar incident has happened in the past, but even at that time her son knew to call for help.

“He’s known how to help for quite a while, as I’ve had this problem for some time, particularly when I was pregnant, so we’ve even given him his own phone,” she said.

“I had previously suffered with my blood pressure and sometimes passing out.”