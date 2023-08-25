Ofgem slashes energy price cap to £1,923

Electricity pylons

Ofgem has slashed the price cap on energy bills to £1,923 after wholesale energy prices fell further, it announced on Friday.

The energy regulator said it was cutting the price that a supplier could charge for gas from 6.9p per kilowatt hour (kWh) today to 6.89p from October 1. The price of electricity will fall from 30.1p per kWh to 27.35p, Ofgem said.

This means that the average household bill will end up at around £1,923 per year, according to the regulator’s calculations. Because the cap decides the per unit charge, households that use more will pay more.

This is based on an estimate that the average household uses 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas.

Last week experts at Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, expected gas to fall to 6.9p and electricity to just under 27p.