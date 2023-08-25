Four men charged with murder of delivery worker

Delivery driver death

Four men have been charged with murder after a DPD delivery worker died following an attack in Shropshire.

Aurman Singh, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on August 21.

Four men were charged with murder on Friday afternoon, West Mercia Police said.

They are: Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road.

They are due to appear in court on Saturday.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail, the force added.