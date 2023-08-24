Man interviewed by police following reported thefts at British Museum

British Museum

A man has been interviewed by Metropolitan Police officers following thefts which were reported at the British Museum.

The London institution revealed last week that the force is investigating items that are “missing, stolen or damaged” from its collection.

In a statement on Thursday to the PA news agency, police said: “A man has been interviewed by investigating officers. No arrests have been made.

“We have worked closely with the British Museum and will continue to do so.

“We will not be providing any further information at this time. Inquiries continue.”

An unnamed member of staff has been sacked and the London-based institution is taking legal action.