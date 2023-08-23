Cyclist hit by fire engine on 999 call in south London

The scene of the accident

A cyclist has been hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call in south London.

Police and emergency workers have cordoned off the junction between Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton after the incident just before noon on Wednesday.

A group of paramedics treated the man, thought to be in his 30s, who was lying on the road with an oxygen mask over his face before later lifting him into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a silver bicycle could be seen leant against the fire engine while an air ambulance circled above.

A man in his 40s, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the cyclist crossing the junction from Atlantic Road before being hit by the fire engine which was traveling down Coldharbour Lane.

He told the PA news agency that the fire engines “come so fast up this road”.

“It was a green light and I don’t think he saw it coming,” he added.

Another witness described hearing a “bang” before seeing the man unconscious on the road.

Davood Germi, who described a similar scene, said the cyclist “wasn’t moving” before paramedics took him away.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “At around 11.45am, a fire engine was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton.

“The cyclist was treated on scene and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

“The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.”