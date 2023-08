Councils struggling to cope with rising levels of homelessness, says charity

A homeless person

Almost a quarter of a million households across England are struggling with the worst forms of homelessness, according to research which suggests the situation has worsened in the past decade.

Many councils across the country are facing a rise in people experiencing homelessness, Crisis said.

The charity estimated that approximately 242,000 households were affected by core homelessness in England in 2022.

It defined core homelessness as capturing some of the most severe and immediate forms of homelessness, such as people sleeping rough, sofa-surfing, living in hostels, refuges and shelters, and placed in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

Crisis said the 2022 estimate – from analysis of a range of data including Government statistics and specialised surveys of users of homeless services – was up from 221,000 in 2020 and 206,000 a decade earlier in 2012.

Meanwhile, its online survey of local authorities which was completed by around half (155) of English councils found that the majority (85%) of respondents said they were facing an increase in people experiencing homelessness.

Some 88% of councils reported an increase in requests for support from those evicted from the private rented sector, while 93% of respondents said they anticipated a further rise in these requests for support over the coming year.

Crisis said the annual study, led by Heriot-Watt University and funded by the charity, draws on its councils survey, statistical analysis and in-depth interviews.

It said the findings are the “strongest evidence yet of how the cost-of-living crisis, rising rents and widespread destitution are driving up homelessness levels and making it harder for councils to provide people with effective support”, adding that local authorities are “running out of options”.

Matt Downie, chief executive at Crisis, said: “It comes as no surprise that councils are reporting that they are running out of temporary accommodation. For too long the emphasis has been on managing homelessness, not building the social homes we need to provide security to low-income households.

“The alarm bells are ringing loud and clear. The Westminster Government must address the chronic lack of social housing and increase housing benefit, so it covers the true cost of rents. We cannot allow this situation to escalate further and consign more lives to the misery of homelessness.”

Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick, from Heriot-Watt University, said: “This report highlights how councils across the country are facing an impossible situation. With record numbers of people experiencing homelessness, the vast majority of councils are expecting this already dire situation to become even worse.