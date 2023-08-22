‘Mixed picture’ forecast for bank holiday weekend

Sunrise

Forecasters are predicting a “mixed picture” for the bank holiday weekend weather as temperatures return to “normal levels”.

The Met Office expects southern regions to see temperatures in the low 20s, while northern areas may see temperatures in the high teens.

Many people across the country could see rain at some point over the weekend, although there should still be “plenty of dry and bright weather” to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas, the Met Office said.

People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We expect the warmer air to be pushed away and temperatures could return to normal levels, closer to the August average.

“We expect the bank holiday to be a changeable picture. It will depend where you are in the country.

“In the south, temperatures will be in the low 20s, maybe pushing 22C in London.

“In the north, temperatures will likely be in the high teens.”

Temperatures are expected to range from the high teens to the low 20s (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Snell said there were currently no signs of “anything very dry, or anything really wet”.

He continued: “For some areas, Saturday and Sunday will be the best days, and for others Monday will be the best day.