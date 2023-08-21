What the papers say – August 21

British newspapers

The heartbreak of England’s women’s footballers dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers after their World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Pictures of the Lionesses feature on all of the national front pages with plenty of support despite the loss.

Pride is the overwhelming emotion as both the Daily Mirror and Daily Star repeat the same message: “Proud of you”.

It is a headline mirrored in the Metro, which gives over its front page to a montage of pictures, while The Guardian says “Pride and Pain” above a picture of the squad in a huddle after the defeat.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? YOU ALL DID US PROUD ? Heartbreak as Lionesses lose World Cup Final#Tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NmErgAwg1d — Metro (@MetroUK) August 20, 2023

The Guardian: Lucy Letby may have harmeddozens more babies, police fear #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wp0BXiJAGS — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 20, 2023

The Sun calls the defeat a “heartbreak” and says “we still think the World of you” above a picture of Keira Walsh consoling Alex Greenwood.

On tomorrow's front page: The Lionesses are hailed as heroes by fans and royalty after agonising World Cup final defeat to Spainhttps://t.co/WDBfgSCKd1 pic.twitter.com/YYdjnMBfEm — The Sun (@TheSun) August 20, 2023

And the Independent focuses on the high of Mary Earps’ penalty save and low of defeat.

The i runs the simple headline “Heartbreak” above a picture of the Lionesses with a story saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure to fire Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Several titles carry a picture from the World Cup final but lead on killer nurse Lucy Letby, The Times saying detectives believe she may have targeted 30 more babies.

The Times: Letby police fear that she attacked 30more babies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fp8BdrprLt — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 20, 2023

The Daily Telegraph says Letby could be forced to appear in court at her sentencing with the Daily Mail reporting on demands from the victims’ families for a law change to stop offenders avoiding court.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Letby can be forced to face families in court'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/S3Q0rF1jNf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 20, 2023

The Daily Express calls the Lionesses the “pride of nation” as it leads on the King offering an “olive branch” to his brother the Duke of York by inviting him to Balmoral.

And the Financial Times also carries an England football pic as it concentrates on Chinese efforts to expand the Brics trading bloc as a rival to the G7.