Lucy Letby victim was buried in woollen gown chosen by killer nurse, court told

Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage issued by Cheshire Constabulary of the arrest of Lucy Letby

A twin baby boy was buried wearing a woollen gown chosen as a gift by his murderer Lucy Letby, a court heard.

The mother of Child E told Manchester Crown Court she felt “sickened” by that decision and also “deeply regrets” allowing Letby to bathe him as part of the bereavement service at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The rogue nurse administered air into the bloodstream of Child E in August 2015 and then attempted to kill his brother, Child F, on the following shift by poisoning him with insulin.

Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Entering the witness box in Court 7 at Manchester Crown Court to give her victim personal statement, the twins’ mother said: “On the 3rd of August 2015 our world shattered when we encountered evil disguised as a caring nurse.

“Losing (Child E) was the most difficult thing we have ever experienced. The heartbreak and shock left me feeling confused and numb.

“How could (Child E) collapse so suddenly after spending the day cuddling with us?”

She said “guilt consumed me” when the police informed her nearly three years later that a nurse had intentionally caused her son’s death.

She said: “In the neo-natal environment, vulnerability prevails as you rely on the expertise and knowledge of others to make decisions for your babies, especially as a first-time parent.

“We followed the instructions given to us diligently, even asking for permission to touch our babies during visitation. It was a tense and unnatural environment, and we were afraid that deviating from the instructions would hinder our boys’ progress.

“We were robbed of precious time with our baby boy after he died. We were denied the opportunity to spend private moments with him, having to grieve openly in the presence of Lucy and the neo-natal unit staff in nursery one.

“Lucy bathed (Child E), an action I deeply regret, and dressed him in a woollen gown. He was buried in that gown, a gift from the unit chosen by Lucy.

“I feel sickened by the choice we made. Not a single day passes without distress over this decision.”

She said the twins were “extraordinary miracles” after she and her husband had experienced failed IVF attempts.

The twins’ mother continued: “Lucy was aware of our journey and deliberately caused significant harm and cruelty to our boys.

“No children in this world were more wanted and loved than them.

“Lucy presented herself as kind, caring, and soft-spoken. Now I know it was all an act, a sadistic abuse of power that has left me unable to trust anyone.”

Child F has been diagnosed with severe learning difficulties as a result of the insulin poisoning, she said.

“He is without his best friend, his other half,” she continued. “We have essentially grieved for both of our boys and the future we had planned.

“Lucy abused the power she held. She claims we had a good relationship and got along well, I was a vulnerable, grieving parent doing my best to get through each day. There was no real relationship.

“Lucy is right. She killed them on purpose because she was not good enough to care for them. She has preyed on vulnerable babies, who couldn’t stop her, it’s cowardly and sickening, and I feel like my boys were a just a pawn in her sick twisted game.

“I would like to thank Lucy for taking the stand and showing the court what she is really like once the ‘nice Lucy’ mask slips.

“It was honestly the best thing she could have done to ensure our boys got the justice they deserve. We have been living a nightmare, but for me, it ends today. I refuse to wake up with my first thought about my boys being harmed.