Former castmates remember Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones after death at 66

Octavia Spencer and Sterling K Brown were among Ron Cephas Jones’ former co-stars who have remembered the “incredibly talented actor and wonderfully kind human being” following his death aged 66.

The veteran stage actor, who won two Emmy Awards for his role as a long-lost father who finds redemption in TV series This Is Us, died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue”.

A statement from his manager Dan Spilo to US outlets said: “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him.”

In 2020, Jones had a double lung transplant because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and spent nearly two months in a hospital in Los Angeles, it was reported.

He won critical acclaim during his time on This Is Us, playing biological father William “Shakespeare” Hill whose life is renewed through his relationship with the family of his son Randall Pearson, played by Brown.

Paying tribute on Instagram, Brown wrote: “Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us.

“@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed.

“Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Meanwhile, Academy Award-winning actor Spencer, who starred opposite Jones on Truth Be Told for three seasons, said she was “heartbroken” following the news.

On Instagram, she said: “Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day.”

“This one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together,” she later added.

“Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that eight hour day.

“For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve.

“That man could break down a scene.”

Jones played a central role in the early seasons of This Is Us, but appeared in some form in all six seasons of the show, winning the Emmy for best guest actor in a drama series in 2018 and 2020.

US actress Mandy Moore said getting to know and work with Jones on the “wild ride” of This Is Us playing Rebecca Pearson was the “greatest gift”.

She wrote on Instagram: “He was pure magic as a human and an artist… I will treasure all of the moments forever.

“Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there.

“I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience.

“I am just so sad.”

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who played Kate Pearson, also thanked Jones for “brightening every room you walked into”.

“I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile,” she said on Instagram.

“May your transition be full of light and peace… You are truly the coolest cat.”

Meanwhile, the TV show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, described Jones as “the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life”.

A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don't think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect… https://t.co/l5Ko9L1HZy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023

He said on Twitter: “A massive loss… The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor.

“I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect.”

Jones spent the majority of his career in the theatre before and after This Is Us, returning to Broadway even after his transplant.

He had appeared in guest roles on TV including Mr Robot, Marvel’s Luke Cage and Lisey’s Story, while his film appearances included 2006’s Half Nelson with Ryan Gosling and Dolemite Is My Name in 2019 with Eddie Murphy.