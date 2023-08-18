Woman who posed as man given community order for kissing female victim

Georgia Bilham

A woman accused of posing as a man to prey on a short-sighted teenager has been given a community order for sexually assaulting her female victim by kissing.

Georgia Bilham, 21, was cleared by a jury of all but one of the 17 alleged offences after about three hours of deliberations following an eight-day trial at Chester Crown Court last month.

Appearing at the same court on Friday, Bilham, of Alpraham, Cheshire, was said to have created a “carefully constructed deception” by Judge Michael Leeming, as he sentenced her to a 24-month community order.

Bilham’s trial was told she created an online Snapchat persona in the name of George Parry to trick the now 20-year-old complainant into thinking she was a man.

“George” always wore a hood over his head – even in bed – while with the teenager, who, the court was told, is severely short-sighted.

“George” claimed to be “paranoid” because of his involvement with Albanian gangsters.

Bilham said she believed her cover was blown after crashing her mother’s car into a hedge while out for a drive with the teenager on May 11, 2021.

Jurors convicted her of sexually assaulting the teenager by kissing her that evening.

Georgia Bilham denied getting a ‘buzz’ out of deceiving the teenage complainant (Steve Allen/PA)

Bilham told jurors she believes a police officer called to the scene revealed her true identity to the complainant after checking her driving licence.

The defendant admitted being caught up in a “web of lies”, but denied getting a “buzz” out of deceiving the teenager – maintaining throughout that she thought the woman she had sex with believed she was a female.

Asked during her trial why she set up the fake Snapchat account pretending to be a boy, Bilham replied: “I just was not happy in myself. I just… it was just more like an escape. I don’t know.

“I was not confident in myself. It was a stupid thing to do. It was a way of not being me.”

Bilham, of Bunbury Road, had denied nine sexual assaults and eight counts of assault by penetration, all between May to August 2021.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Anna Pope, the complainant said the ordeal she had been through had left her suffering nightmares, unable to eat properly and feeling scared in her own home.

The statement said: “This has stopped me being able to go out with my friends. I suffer with panic attacks. I’m scared because she has shown no remorse for what she has done to me.

“I am embarrassed about what I have been through. I have a constant battle with myself, fighting not to fall into the black hole I fought to get out of. I still can’t comprehend it.

“I hate myself for what I put up with. I let someone take my sight so they could feel comfortable.

“I feel so stupid and disgusted in myself. It makes my skin crawl. I don’t think I will ever come to terms with what has happened.

“I am grateful for the guilty verdict because after everything she has put me through, I want her to get the help and support she needs.”

Mitigating for Bilham, Martine Snowdon said it was clear there had been “deception” but said there was no evidence the defendant had pursued the relationship with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

She said: “They had a close relationship and they supported each other. She clearly knew how wrong her behaviour was. She feels guilty, and she felt guilty at the time.

“It was a mutually supportive relationship – she is not a sexual predator. She worked as a care worker and has a very caring side.

“She has always genuinely regretted this behaviour. She was aware she was doing something wrong and she had a sense of relief when it all came out into the open because it got her out of a situation of her own making that she could not get out of herself.”

Sentencing Bilham, who sat in the dock wearing black and looked at the ground for most of the hearing, Judge Leeming said: “You took advantage of the complainant’s relative naivety. She was taken in by you.

“You presented as a boy, wore male clothing with a hood up to cover your hair. You always wore a hood up, come rain or shine.

“The complainant was attracted to you, as a male.

“The complainant was short-sighted – you knew that and removed her glasses.

“The complainant never gave her true consent to being kissed by you because it was on the basis that you were male.

“She had been deceived as to your true identity.

“You continue to deny your behaviour was sexually motivated.

“You are said to express regret and relief that this is out in the open.

“You must bear your responsibility for the embarrassment and distress you have caused.”

As well as the community order, Bilham must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and take part in 35 rehabilitation days.