In Pictures: Chat show king Sir Michael Parkinson became showbiz royalty

Sir Michael Parkinson in 1974

Sir Michael Parkinson looked set to find fame as a cricketer in his younger days, but eventually it was journalism that propelled him into the limelight as he became as well known as many of the famous faces he interviewed.

The broadcaster, who has died at the age of 88, joined the likes of contemporaries Sir Geoffrey Boycott and umpiring great Dickie Bird on the Yorkshire cricket scene as a youngster, but never quite made it to the top ranks of the game he loved.

Instead his work as a reporter with Granada TV would eventually give him his opportunity, leading to his eponymous chat show with the BBC starting in 1971.

Sir Michael joined fashion designer Mary Quant and hair stylist Vidal Sassoon (centre), to show off some of her latest venture, neckwear for men (PA)

Sir Michael (furthest left) joined other celebrities on the cover of the Band On The Run album by Paul McCartney and Wings (PA)

Sir Michael with his wife Mary at Heathrow Airport (PA)

Desert Island Discs presenter Roy Plomley with some of his guests, including Sir Michael, bottom left (PA)

The five presenters of TV-am in 1983 – Robert Kee, David Frost and Sir Michael, Anna Ford and Angela Rippon (PA)

Singer Adam Faith (centre) celebrated 25 years in show business on TV-am with Sir Michael (standing left) and guests (PA)

Sir Michael, in his Barnsley accent, would grill global celebrities and was not afraid of controversy.

He introduced Sir Billy Connolly to a wider audience, with the Glaswegian comedian sharing edgy material that often did not get an airing on TV.

Sir Michael even sparred with Muhammad Ali in a memorable exchange of views on a variety of subjects, and despite disagreements with the boxing great, described his opponent as a “beautiful human” being.

But he decisively lost a televised bout with Rod Hull and his puppet Emu, who dominated the encounter, launching a series of assaults that left the chat show reeling and covering up in a futile attempt to fend off his aggressor.

The net is lowered for Sir Michael (right), gymnast Hayley Price and athlete Sebastian Coe as part of a fitness drive (PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson and football legend George Best (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir Michael (front row, third from right) joined other stars for the 60th anniversary of BBC TV (BBC/PA)

Sir Michael with wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough and comedian Sir Billy Connolly (right) during his talk show (BBC/PA)

Sir Michael watches while the UK’s then deputy PM John Prescott tries his hand on drums during rehearsal (BBC/PA)

Sir Michael (second left) with chat show guests Robbie Williams, Ewan McGregor and Rory Bremner (BBC/PA)

Geri Halliwell, Carol Vorderman and Dawn French joined Sir Michael on his chat show (PA)

In later years Sir Michael continued to interview top celebrities and was not afraid of offering opinions, including criticisms of reality television stars.

He was fond of Australia and would regularly be seen at cricket matches or at Wimbledon.

His knighthood was one of many accolades that came his way and he even received an honorary degree alongside his friend from his teenage days, Dickie Bird.

Sir Michael (second right) with guests Alan Davies, Warren Beatty and Mo Mowlam (BBC/PA)

Sir Michael with Sir Michael Caine and Harry Enfield (BBC/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney appeared on Parkinson in 1999 (Richard Haugton/PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson receives his knighthood (Martin Keene/PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson (left) and Dickie Bird at the Huddersfield University campus in Barnsley, where they received honorary doctorates (PA)