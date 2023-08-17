Families ‘devastated’ at deaths of teenagers after nightclub event

Marcus Dick

The families of two teenagers who died following an event at a nightclub have said they are “devastated” at their loss.

Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both aged 18, became unwell after attending an event at the SWG3 venue in Glasgow.

The two were not known to each other.

Mr Allison died after he was found unwell at Croy railway station in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, after police responded to a report at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

Mr Dick became unwell while still at the venue in Eastvale Place, Kelvinhaugh, in the early hours of Sunday, and died in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police previously said the deaths are being treated as drug-related but are not believed to be linked.

Scott Allison, 18, was one of the young men who died after attending an event at SWG3 (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Allison’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Scott who was loved very much by his family and friends.

“We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.”

Mr Dick’s family said: “We are all devastated by the loss of Marcus who went out to enjoy a night with his friends, but became unwell around 11pm and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he sadly passed away in the early hours.

“This is a very hard time for our family and everyone who knew him.

“We respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with our loss.”

Mr Dick was a former pupil of Coatbridge High School.

His former headteacher, Christine Creaney, previously paid tribute to him as a “kind, thoughtful” pupil.

She said: “On behalf of the whole school community, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to Marcus’s family at this very sad time.

“He was a popular young man with a large friendship group and showed himself to be a kind, thoughtful and valued member of our school community.

“We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

“We will offer support to our pupils at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for SWG3 previously said: “We are absolutely devastated that there were two fatalities amongst audience members following the event on Saturday.