Cost of living ‘shaping different experience’ for students, says Ucas chief

Graduation ceremony

The cost-of-living crisis is “shaping a different experience” for university students, but it is unclear whether it will lead to more deferrals this year, the chief executive of Ucas said.

It comes after the number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, with 414,940 applicants (of all ages and domiciles) gaining a place at university or college.

This figure is down 2.6% on the same point last year, according to data published by Ucas, the admissions service.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades is down 9.2 percentage points on last year but still remains above pre-pandemic levels, national figures show.

It is not yet known if grading or the cost of living will affect university deferrals this year, but it is “one to watch”, Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said.

Ms Marchant, who will leave the role later this year to become the vice-chancellor of the University of Gloucestershire, said the cost of living is affecting students as two-thirds are thinking about taking on a part-time job.

She added about deferrals: “I think it’s one to keep an eye on because it’s not just about grading, it’s also about the cost of living.

“I think most students who we survey, I’m told, are very aware that the cost of living isn’t a one-year thing. It could be over repeated years and so that’s not a reason to necessarily defer, it’s more… two-thirds of them are thinking about taking on a part-time job, so it’s sort of shaping a different experience.

“There’s no evidence at the moment that either grading or cost of living is leading to increased deferrals. But we will only know that in the middle of October in terms of when we see people who are requesting deferrals come through.

“So… not at the moment, but one to watch.”

Overall, 19,010 18-year-old applicants missed the conditions of their university offer and are now eligible to find places in clearing, compared with 15,090 last year and 17,270 in 2019.

(PA Graphics)

Nearly one in 10 (9%) have not been placed at their first or insurance choice and are now in clearing, Ucas said, compared with 7% last year and 12% in 2019.

Ms Marchant said she expects clearing to be “very busy”, but more information on the number of students going through clearing will be known on Friday.

She added: “The fact that there are 29,000 courses as of this morning in clearing suggests that there’s going to be lots of activity post 1pm when students are able to add that clearing choice.

“Everything suggests that this will be a busy clearing. We will know more tomorrow because those course numbers could have changed from 29,000. And that’ll give us a really good indication about the levels of interest in clearing.

“Our teams upstairs in this building are still very busy until they close at 6pm tonight, handling clearing-related calls as well as all universities around the country.”

Ms Marchant also admitted there is a “difficulty” with university accommodation when asked if there is enough for students this year.

She said: “It really varies, city to city it varies, and that varies for young professionals as much as it does [students].

“I’m sitting here in Cheltenham and Gloucester, there is plenty of accommodation. If you go to a bigger, more urban area, they might have more issues.

“I think it’s about how much you’re prepared to spend on it and how far away from the campus you want to be. It will vary city to city.

“Some universities are campus-based, some are more integrated into their city centres, so it’s not a blanket.