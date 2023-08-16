Prime Minister rules out referendum on 2050 net zero pledge

Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “committed” to reducing carbon emissions as he ruled out the suggestion of a referendum on the pledge to have a net zero economy by 2050.

Mr Sunak said the target could be achieved in a “proportionate and pragmatic way” without stinging the public’s pocket.

Conservative success in last month’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, which saw local campaigners tap into anger over the expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez), has led some backbench MPs to call on the Government to review other green policies.

Since the shock win in Boris Johnson’s former seat, Mr Sunak has signalled he is on the side of motorists and used a visit to Scotland to announce plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The Tory Party leader has insisted that, despite concerns raised by the likes of former Conservative environment minister Lord Goldsmith about the Prime Minister’s green ambitions, he is working towards the 2050 net zero target.

Speaking to ITV News in Leicester on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “I’m committed to net zero.

“I have two young daughters, I care about the environment that we — I — leave them.

“My job is to leave it in a better state than I found it.

“But I think the path to net zero has got to be one that we tread carefully, that we bring everyone along with us on that journey, and we make that journey in a proportionate and a pragmatic way.

“So, my view is I’m committed to it. We will get there.

Anti-Ulez sentiment has been credited with helping the Tories to hang on to Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat during the recent by-election (James Manning/PA)

“We will bring people along with us as we do, we will not unnecessarily burden them with extra hassle or extra cost as we do it. That is my overall approach to net zero.”

When asked whether he would consider putting the 2050 deadline to a public vote, Mr Sunak appeared to rule it out, saying he thought there was “agreement on it”.

“I think most people are committed to getting to net zero, but getting there in a proportionate and pragmatic way,” he continued.

“That seems to me that common-sense approach to doing this, I think that has broad support.”

Mr Sunak was also asked about Greenpeace targeting his constituency home while he was away on holiday in the US with his family.

Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A group of demonstrators scaled the Sunaks’ Grade II-listed constituency manor house in Richmond, North Yorkshire, to protest against his oil and gas licences announcement.

The activists draped an oil-black fabric from the roof, staying there from about 8am to 1.15pm, when they were arrested and later bailed as part of an ongoing investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

The Prime Minister suggested he agreed that it should not have been possible for protesters to get to his Yorkshire home, but said it “wouldn’t be right” for him to comment further following the arrests.