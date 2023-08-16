How the inflation rate has slowed for everyday food and drink items

A supermarket shopper holding a basket of fruit and veg

The rate of inflation slowed last month for almost every type of food and drink that is tracked by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Some of the sharpest slowdowns were recorded for dairy products, with the average price of whole milk up by 3.7% in the 12 months to July compared with a rise of 18.2% in the year to June; low-fat milk up 10.9% in July compared with 21.7% in June; and margarine/vegetable fats up 10.6% compared with 22.5%.

Potatoes, pizzas, ice cream and coffee all saw inflation at least five percentage points lower in July compared with June, according to ONS Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data.

Among the small handful of food products listed by the ONS where the rate of inflation was higher month on month were sugar (at 54.5% in July, up from June’s 53.6%), yoghurt (21.3%, up from 21.0%), fresh or chilled fish (17.2%, up from 16.5%) and frozen seafood (10.8%, up from 8.8%).

Here is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic drink items has slowed, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to June, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to July.