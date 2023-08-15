ScotRail drivers accept pay offer

ScotRail train

Train drivers in Scotland have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer.

Aslef announced its members at ScotRail voted by 75% in favour of a deal the union said is worth 5% for 2023/24, backdated to April 1, with a further 1% increase from October.

Aslef’s Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “This is a resounding vote in favour of accepting the improved pay offer and it shows the importance of a positive approach to industrial relations.