Woman charged with murder of 74-year-old dog walker stabbed in park

Roger Leadbeater

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a 74-year-old man was fatally stabbed while walking his dog in Sheffield.

Roger Leadbeater was attacked while walking springer spaniel Max in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield on Wednesday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.

On Saturday, Emma Borowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with murder.

She has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged following a fatal stabbing in Sheffield on Wednesday (9 August) evening. Emma Borrowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, has today been charged with murder. She will appear at court later this morning. ➡️ https://t.co/kgVCZMT0X7 pic.twitter.com/5CPnOROhTf — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) August 12, 2023

Mr Leadbeater worked for Sheffield City Council, driving special needs children to school, his family said in a tribute on Friday.

“Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way,” they said.

“Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

“Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard-working and decent man.

“Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

“As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way.”

Officers were called just before 11pm on Wednesday to reports a man had been stabbed in the chest.